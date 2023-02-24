Robbins Farley Purchases Shares of 10,600 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,676 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,281,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,474. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

