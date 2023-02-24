Robbins Farley Makes New Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.69.

BioNTech stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.97. 270,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,842. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $189.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.77 and its 200 day moving average is $148.85.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

