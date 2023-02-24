Robbins Farley Lowers Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Robbins Farley lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. CNB Bank increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 133.7% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. 1,130,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,504,181. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

