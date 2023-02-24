Robbins Farley Cuts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Robbins Farley lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 2.2% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.76.

ULTA stock traded down $8.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.38. The stock had a trading volume of 162,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $495.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $537.52.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

