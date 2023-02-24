Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Price Performance
Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765. The firm has a market cap of $156.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $18.16.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.86%.
