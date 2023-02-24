Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765. The firm has a market cap of $156.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 611,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Featured Stories

