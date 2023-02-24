Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Generac (GNRC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Generac (NYSE: GNRC) recently:

2/21/2023 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/21/2023 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $119.00 to $136.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Generac was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.00.

2/16/2023 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $130.00.

2/13/2023 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/2/2023 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $159.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2022 – Generac is now covered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Generac stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.27. 1,213,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,957. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.83. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $329.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,146,000 after acquiring an additional 81,342 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Generac by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Generac by 92.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,193,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after acquiring an additional 935,076 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

