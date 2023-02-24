Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.93-$4.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Realty Income also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.01-4.13 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.75.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2545 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 209.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

