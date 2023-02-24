Raymond James Lowers Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $47.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.

TNDM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

NASDAQ TNDM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.38. 339,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,217. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

