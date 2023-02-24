Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $719.00 million-$729.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.14 million.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

RXT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.67. 2,076,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,979. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $12.13.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackspace Technology

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.36.

In other news, Director Shashank Samant purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,511.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.