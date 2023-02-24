Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $5,602.13 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $5,602.13 and $180,954.53 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00042984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022529 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00218266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,044.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,003.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

