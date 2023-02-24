Quantum Hits 1-Day Volume of $180,960.34 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5,602.13 and approximately $180,960.34 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00043327 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022175 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00215929 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,454.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,003.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

