QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 122% against the dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $1.67 million and $481,214.09 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.4559895 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $393,932.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

