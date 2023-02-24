Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $77.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.18.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,838,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after purchasing an additional 726,477 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

