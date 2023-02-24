Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $173.60 and last traded at $173.46, with a volume of 42423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.32.

The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,423.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,651,000 after buying an additional 241,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $210,472,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Primerica by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,286,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,937,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Primerica by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.24.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.