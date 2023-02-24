Porvair (LON:PRV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $634.73

Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 634.73 ($7.64) and traded as high as GBX 658 ($7.92). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 639 ($7.70), with a volume of 9,916 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Porvair Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 634.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 576.30. The stock has a market cap of £299.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,996.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75.
Porvair Increases Dividend
Porvair Company Profile
Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
Read More
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.