Porvair (LON:PRV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $634.73

Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 634.73 ($7.64) and traded as high as GBX 658 ($7.92). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 639 ($7.70), with a volume of 9,916 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 634.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 576.30. The stock has a market cap of £299.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,996.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.90. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,875.00%.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

