Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $236.31

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 236.31 ($2.85) and traded as high as GBX 260.31 ($3.13). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.07), with a volume of 1,322,879 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.61) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Polymetal International Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 268.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.39.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.