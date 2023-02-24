Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $2.78 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 204.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.2% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.3 %

APO stock opened at $71.21 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at $23,027,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,667 shares of company stock worth $6,846,558 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

