Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,064 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 64,157 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.06% of Lyft worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $40.46.

Insider Activity at Lyft

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lyft from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

