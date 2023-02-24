Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1,636.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $127.54 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $144.98. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average of $122.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

