Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 301,540 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 636,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,540 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in UDR were worth $26,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in UDR by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,802,000 after acquiring an additional 816,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UDR by 31.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,584 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in UDR by 9.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,046,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,310,000 after acquiring an additional 347,149 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 608.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.