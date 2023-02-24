Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on April 28th

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Plymouth Industrial REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a payout ratio of -214.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

PLYM stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. 14,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,018. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,778 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth $389,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth $1,359,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.