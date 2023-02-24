PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.43

Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $3.10. PetVivo shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 16,507 shares trading hands.
PetVivo Trading Down 1.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.
PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 964.11% and a negative return on equity of 240.41%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PetVivo Company Profile
PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PetVivo (PETV)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.