PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.43

Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $3.10. PetVivo shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 16,507 shares trading hands.

PetVivo Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Get PetVivo alerts:

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 964.11% and a negative return on equity of 240.41%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PetVivo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PetVivo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in PetVivo in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in PetVivo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PetVivo by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.