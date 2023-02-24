Pentwater Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 201,689 Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 201,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COWN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,039. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

