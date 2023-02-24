Pentwater Capital Management LP Invests $1.58 Million in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $4,923,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at about $8,368,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRBG. Credit Suisse Group lowered Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRBG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 168,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,647. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

