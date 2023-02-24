Pentwater Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,321,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,655,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned 0.65% of 1Life Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 1Life Healthcare

In other news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $102,259.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at $229,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $102,259.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at $229,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $32,517.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,044 shares of company stock worth $347,242 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of ONEM stock remained flat at $16.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 523,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,126. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.99. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About 1Life Healthcare

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Stories

