PDT Partners LLC Sells 5,985 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 9.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 12.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $13.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.45. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 8.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 109.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

