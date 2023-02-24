PDT Partners LLC Sells 14,192 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,192 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1,330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hilltop in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hilltop Price Performance

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Articles

