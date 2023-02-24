PDT Partners LLC Invests $997,000 in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 32,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN opened at $103.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.40. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 245.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,315. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.63.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

