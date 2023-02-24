PDT Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,224 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,696,000 after acquiring an additional 257,253 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 20.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $116.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.92. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $136.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.