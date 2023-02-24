Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.99 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 553,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,347. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 138.89%.

PK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.21.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

