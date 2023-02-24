Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $261.43

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.43 ($3.15) and traded as low as GBX 252 ($3.03). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.05), with a volume of 1,278,558 shares trading hands.

Pantheon International Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 262.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 261.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 37.81, a current ratio of 38.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

