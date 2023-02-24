Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.97-$4.03 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.77.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $185.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.16 and a 200 day moving average of $160.34. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,573.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,764 shares of company stock worth $39,940,935 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.