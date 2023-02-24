Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.97-$4.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.89 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.97 to $4.03 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.77.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $185.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.34. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,573.84, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,764 shares of company stock valued at $39,940,935 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.