Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Outfront Media has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Outfront Media has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Outfront Media to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Outfront Media Price Performance

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.00. 786,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,065. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outfront Media

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after buying an additional 610,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

