Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
Outfront Media has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Outfront Media has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Outfront Media to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.
Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.00. 786,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,065. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after buying an additional 610,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter.
OUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.
OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
