Optimism Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $644.86 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a market capitalization of $644.86 million and approximately $37.10 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can currently be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00013031 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Optimism Profile
Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
