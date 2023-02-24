Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.47. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry, brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry, inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry, links and head caps for the military sector, and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.