Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Old Point Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of OPOF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPOF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

