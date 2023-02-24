NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,631,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,876,492. The company has a market capitalization of $574.94 billion, a PE ratio of 136.00, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.25. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.