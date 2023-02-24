Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CAO Sells $116,328.48 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) CAO James D. Thomas sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $116,328.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 0.3 %

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 509,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,099. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $51.79.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 74.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 71,506 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after acquiring an additional 958,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Stories

