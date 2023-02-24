Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NOG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

NOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $15,673,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $13,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.