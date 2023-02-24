Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Price Target Raised to C$1.98 at TD Securities

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.42 to C$1.98 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Noranda Income Fund Stock Up 37.1 %

Shares of Noranda Income Fund stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.44. 52,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,000. Noranda Income Fund has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

About Noranda Income Fund

Noranda Income Fund (”Fund”) is an income trust whose units trade on the TSX under the symbol ”NIF.UN”. The Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets(”the Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America , where the majority of zinc customers are located.

