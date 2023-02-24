Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Price Target Raised to C$1.98 at TD Securities

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.42 to C$1.98 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Noranda Income Fund Stock Up 37.1 %
Shares of Noranda Income Fund stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.44. 52,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,000. Noranda Income Fund has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.
About Noranda Income Fund
