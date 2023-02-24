Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NKLA. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

NKLA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. 5,723,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,040,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. Nikola has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $11.87.

In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $192,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,227,729.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,984,698.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,222.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $192,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,729.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,681,605 shares of company stock worth $3,811,805 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 577.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 45,661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

