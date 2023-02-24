NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,888,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,327 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 5.4% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned about 0.25% of NIKE worth $323,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,129. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The company has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.51 and its 200 day moving average is $109.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

