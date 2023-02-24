Nexum Price Reaches $0.0149 on Top Exchanges (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 71.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Nexum token can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $62,176.03 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded 68.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.20 or 0.00418700 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,505.14 or 0.27735456 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Nexum

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

