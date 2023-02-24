Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $959.51

Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 959.51 ($11.55) and traded as high as GBX 995.47 ($11.99). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 980 ($11.80), with a volume of 175,170 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,450 ($17.46) target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of £980.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,023.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 959.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.17.

In other Next Fifteen Communications Group news, insider Tim Dyson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($12.64), for a total transaction of £3,150,000 ($3,793,352.60). Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

