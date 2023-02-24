NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.685 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.0%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Down 3.7 %

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,286. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 560.02, a current ratio of 560.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $271.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Real Estate Finance

In other news, insider Matt Mcgraner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $84,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 99,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,016.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,605 shares of company stock worth $95,893. Company insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NREF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 368.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

