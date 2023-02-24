Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Newmont Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,984,020. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth $536,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 315,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $43,484,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.