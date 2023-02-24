Nervos Network Trading 33.1% Higher Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $237.65 million and approximately $36.10 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,040.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00394805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00092290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.77 or 0.00631323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.01 or 0.00578256 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00180084 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,289,732,993 coins and its circulating supply is 39,769,705,728 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

