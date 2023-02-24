Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 400 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average is $79.63.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.