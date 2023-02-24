Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $391,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,920,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,597,000 after purchasing an additional 382,266 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 199,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.